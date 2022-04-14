MindWaveDAO (NILA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MindWaveDAO (NILA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MindWaveDAO (NILA) Information MindWaveDAO is a pioneering initiative designed to harness decentralized technology, economic resilience, and cognitive empowerment within the Web3 landscape. Structured on a Bitcoin-based yield infrastructure and fortified by a reinsured Layer 2 blockchain architecture, MindWaveDAO strategically integrates four critical verticals: AdTech, InsurTech, AI Governance, and ClimateTech. Each vertical functions not as isolated components but as interoperable modules contributing collectively toward scalable value exchange, decentralized innovation, and enhanced strategic clarity. Official Website: https://www.mindwavedao.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.mindwavedao.com/wp-content/uploads/mindwave-whitepaper.pdf Buy NILA Now!

MindWaveDAO (NILA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MindWaveDAO (NILA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 59.98M Total Supply: $ 1.06B Circulating Supply: $ 842.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 75.23M All-Time High: $ 0.116635 All-Time Low: $ 0.03631203 Current Price: $ 0.071168

MindWaveDAO (NILA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MindWaveDAO (NILA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NILA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NILA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

