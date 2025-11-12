Sure people will call me crazy till I make it happen. Then they might call me genius! It’s really simple though if you think about it. Create a community, create AI tools to sell for profit, utilize a world wide community to sell, use profits to buy back coins/ burn, to purchase RWA to generate profit, build homeless complex’s, set up staking contracts/ dexs and create NFT’s. Sure it’s gonna take a village but it’s better than just a hype coin. What if a memecoin turned into a business. This is a community take over