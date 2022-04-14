MindAI (MDAI) Tokenomics

Dive into the MindAI era, a groundbreaking platform that redefines the matter of AI.

MindAI isn't just another AI interface, it's an intelligent, interactive ecosystem directly available via Telegram.

70+ personalized AI interactions. ChatGPT 3.5, 4, 4 Turbo. 100% Revenue Share. Reach up to 200% Staking APY.

The aim is to create a product that stands apart by providing personalized, AI-driven insights and learning experiences. Whether it's navigating the complexities of the cryptocurrency market or exploring new areas like music and art, MindAI is designed to be your companion in learning and growth.

Official Website:
https://mindaiproject.com
Whitepaper:
https://docs.mindaiproject.com

MindAI (MDAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MindAI (MDAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.99M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 922.48K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.15M
All-Time High:
$ 32.06
All-Time Low:
$ 1.065
Current Price:
$ 2.16
MindAI (MDAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MindAI (MDAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MDAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MDAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

MDAI Price Prediction

Want to know where MDAI might be heading? Our MDAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.