Midas mBTC (MBTC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Midas mBTC (MBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Midas mBTC (MBTC) Information

Internet Native Investing At Midas, our mission is to make investing work like the internet—accessible, global, and permissionless. We’re bringing institutional-grade assets to the open web, creating investment opportunities that are secure, compliant, and available to everyone.

Website: https://midas.app/ Docs: https://docs.midas.app/ DefiLlama: https://defillama.com/protocol/midas-rwa#information

Midas issues 3 tokens: mTBILL, mBASIS and mBTC

Official Website:
https://midas.app/mbtc
Whitepaper:
https://docs.midas.app/

Midas mBTC (MBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Midas mBTC (MBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.46M
Total Supply:
$ 20.15
Circulating Supply:
$ 20.15
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.46M
All-Time High:
$ 126,368
All-Time Low:
$ 75,962
Current Price:
$ 121,925
Midas mBTC (MBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Midas mBTC (MBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MBTC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MBTC's tokenomics, explore MBTC token's live price!

Disclaimer

