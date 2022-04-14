Metahero (HERO) Tokenomics
Have you ever wanted to ready-player one yourself? Metahero is creating a global network of top end photogrammetry scanners to allow you to do just that. Visit one of our locations, get scanned and receive an ultra-HD avatar of yourself and take a step into the digital world.
Metahero brings to the market 3D scanning and modeling technology that generates ultra-realistic 3D avatars and virtual items to be used across games, VR, social media, and online fashion. The tech also allows users to own the rights to their data and even the potential to monetize it.
Backed by leading 3D experts Wolf Group Their cutting-edge technology was extensively tested and used by big industry names; Having been used multiple times by CD Projekt to create characters for their smash hit game: CyberPunk 2077.
We're merging this powerful tech with a marketplace to offer users, gamers, studios, entrepreneurs and all, direct access to virtual opportunities of the future.
Wolf Studios’ history and next-generation technology coupled with and expert dedicated management team, position Metahero as one to watch in the Gaming/E-commerce and Metaverse sector.
Understanding the tokenomics of Metahero (HERO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HERO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HERO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.