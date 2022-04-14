Metafluence (METO) Information

In Metafluence, a groundbreaking social metaverse platform, influencers are empowered to establish virtual storefronts known as Metahuts within the dynamic Virtual City. Through this innovative platform, influencers can effortlessly create personalized Metahuts, host exclusive private events, and interact with their fans in an immersive and engaging format. Metafluence not only provides a unique and vibrant environment but also introduces novel revenue streams for influencers. The company introduces a revolutionary concept called 'Influence to Earn,' where influencers have the opportunity to leverage their social influence and transform it into tangible earnings within our immersive virtual world. By encouraging influencers to transform their social media followers into the Metafluence community, we enable them to earn and thrive in this exciting new digital landscape. Our platform provides transparent, data-driven, and performance-oriented solutions that enable brands to partner with influencers and expand their presence in the metaverse and web3.