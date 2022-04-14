Meta USD (MUSD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Meta USD (MUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Meta USD (MUSD) Information

METASTABLE is a decentralized vault system deployed on the Sui network. The protocol enables users to deposit supported assets—bridged or native—and mint a stablecoin, mUSD, which is pegged to the US dollar. Users can utilize mUSD in AMMs, lending platforms, and other protocols while earning mPOINTS that may translate into future token rewards distributed via airdrops. Vaults also support lending out deposited assets for increased yield and capital efficiency.

Unlike a strict 1:1 minting model, METASTABLE relies on oracle-based exchange rates (e.g., Pyth price feeds) to determine the exchange rate between deposited assets and mUSD. With oracle feeds in place, the protocol can adapt to different price sources and handle a wide array of assets seamlessly. Using asset's exact on-chain exchange rate enables slippageless trades between assets supported by the vault, as opposed to slippage-prone, AMM counterparts.

Although METASTABLE currently focuses on USD-pegged stablecoins, its architecture has been designed modularly to allow extending the protocol with new meta coins. One could imagine a future where METASTABLE supports the creation of other meta coins, such as mBTC or mETH.

Official Website:
https://mstable.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.mstable.io/

Meta USD (MUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meta USD (MUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.22M
$ 4.22M
Total Supply:
$ 4.22M
$ 4.22M
Circulating Supply:
$ 4.22M
$ 4.22M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.22M
$ 4.22M
All-Time High:
$ 1.086
$ 1.086
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.99939
$ 0.99939

Meta USD (MUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Meta USD (MUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MUSD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MUSD's tokenomics, explore MUSD token's live price!

MUSD Price Prediction

Want to know where MUSD might be heading? Our MUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.