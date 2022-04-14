Merge Token (MERGE) Tokenomics
Merge Pals is backed by a team with an impressive track record in both mobile gaming and crypto. Our seasoned experts have successfully launched and scaled high-impact projects, and now they’re channeling that expertise into a game that has already captured the attention of a global audience—boasting over 2 million verified users and a loyal base of paying players. The token’s smart, deflationary design and deep utility aren’t just buzzwords; they’re engineered to drive real, sustainable value for both players and investors.
Driven by strong partnerships and a constant push for innovation, Merge Pals isn’t just another crypto game—it’s a project built for the long haul. Our roadmap is filled with exciting updates and improvements, and we’re always listening to feedback from our passionate community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Merge Token (MERGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MERGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MERGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
