MemeDAO (MEMD) Tokenomics
MemeDAO (MEMD) Information
MemeDAO, found on memedao.vip, is a unique platform that merges the concept of a DAO with meme coin investing. Each member gets a say in deciding which meme coins the community should invest in through a voting process. After voting, the chosen meme coin is airdropped to all MemeDAO token holders. In the future, MemeDAO aims to enhance its DAO structure, further refine its rewards system, and grow its community. The MemeDAO token, at the heart of this ecosystem, grants voting rights and qualifies holders for airdrops, tying the community together. Adding to its unique structure, MemeDAO has a broad roadmap in place to further enhance its platform and utility token.
MemeDAO (MEMD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MemeDAO (MEMD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MemeDAO (MEMD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MemeDAO (MEMD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEMD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEMD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MEMD's tokenomics, explore MEMD token's live price!
MEMD Price Prediction
Want to know where MEMD might be heading? Our MEMD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.