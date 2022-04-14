MemeDAO (MEMD) Information

MemeDAO, found on memedao.vip, is a unique platform that merges the concept of a DAO with meme coin investing. Each member gets a say in deciding which meme coins the community should invest in through a voting process. After voting, the chosen meme coin is airdropped to all MemeDAO token holders. In the future, MemeDAO aims to enhance its DAO structure, further refine its rewards system, and grow its community. The MemeDAO token, at the heart of this ecosystem, grants voting rights and qualifies holders for airdrops, tying the community together. Adding to its unique structure, MemeDAO has a broad roadmap in place to further enhance its platform and utility token.