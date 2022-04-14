Meme World Order (MWOR) Tokenomics

Meme World Order (MWOR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Meme World Order (MWOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Meme World Order (MWOR) Information

memeworldorder $MWOR is live and ready to run The first Al-powered GameFi project on Solana built for action not empty hype The devs didn't disappear .We doubled down and delivered Token launched on Pump fun with same contract no relaunch Active liquidity on AMM and CLMM Spin2Earn Raid2Earn Burn2Win all working now Telegram mini games and leaderboards go live May 13 Over 50% of supply locked in staking and vesting contracts 105M tokens already burned all visible on-chain Buybacks and jackpots fully on-chain and trackable This isn't just another meme coin • SMWOR rewards players burns tokens and grows fast • Daily jackpots reset In-game activity fuels token burns. • The more $MWOR you hold the more you earn with the multiplier If you're done getting dumped on by tokens with no real use Hold SMWOR. Play to earn. Win every day Stay updated

Official Website:
https://memeworldorder.io/

Meme World Order (MWOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meme World Order (MWOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 106.01K
$ 106.01K$ 106.01K
Total Supply:
$ 894.37M
$ 894.37M$ 894.37M
Circulating Supply:
$ 894.37M
$ 894.37M$ 894.37M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 106.01K
$ 106.01K$ 106.01K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00011853
$ 0.00011853$ 0.00011853

Meme World Order (MWOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Meme World Order (MWOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MWOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MWOR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MWOR's tokenomics, explore MWOR token's live price!

MWOR Price Prediction

Want to know where MWOR might be heading? Our MWOR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.