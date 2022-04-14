Meme World Order (MWOR) Information

memeworldorder $MWOR is live and ready to run The first Al-powered GameFi project on Solana built for action not empty hype The devs didn't disappear .We doubled down and delivered Token launched on Pump fun with same contract no relaunch Active liquidity on AMM and CLMM Spin2Earn Raid2Earn Burn2Win all working now Telegram mini games and leaderboards go live May 13 Over 50% of supply locked in staking and vesting contracts 105M tokens already burned all visible on-chain Buybacks and jackpots fully on-chain and trackable This isn't just another meme coin • SMWOR rewards players burns tokens and grows fast • Daily jackpots reset In-game activity fuels token burns. • The more $MWOR you hold the more you earn with the multiplier If you're done getting dumped on by tokens with no real use Hold SMWOR. Play to earn. Win every day Stay updated