MCP AI (MCP) Tokenomics
MCP AI (MCP) Information
MCP AI is an open-source protocol that simplifies how AI models interact with external data and tools. Known as the "USB-C of AI," it enables seamless, real-time data access and task execution through a unified interface. From coding to enterprise solutions, MCP supports diverse applications with a growing ecosystem of community tools. it’s set to redefine AI integration.Simplifying AI, amplifying possibilities. $MCP
MCP AI (MCP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MCP AI (MCP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MCP AI (MCP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MCP AI (MCP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MCP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MCP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MCP's tokenomics, explore MCP token's live price!
MCP Price Prediction
Want to know where MCP might be heading? Our MCP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.