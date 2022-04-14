Maya (MAYA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Maya (MAYA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Maya (MAYA) Information Maya brings holiday cheer to all, looking adorable in her Santa hat. Maya brings holiday cheer to all, looking absolutely adorable in her festive Santa hat. Her cheerful spirit lights up every room, spreading warmth and joy to everyone she meets. With a big smile on her face and twinkling eyes, she's the perfect embodiment of the holiday season. Her joy is contagious, reminding us all of the magic and happiness this time of year brings. Official Website: https://mayasol.xyz/

Maya (MAYA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maya (MAYA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 40.70K $ 40.70K $ 40.70K Total Supply: $ 998.13M $ 998.13M $ 998.13M Circulating Supply: $ 998.13M $ 998.13M $ 998.13M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 40.70K $ 40.70K $ 40.70K All-Time High: $ 0.03580402 $ 0.03580402 $ 0.03580402 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002258 $ 0.00002258 $ 0.00002258 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Maya (MAYA) price

Maya (MAYA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Maya (MAYA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAYA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAYA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAYA's tokenomics, explore MAYA token's live price!

MAYA Price Prediction Want to know where MAYA might be heading? Our MAYA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

