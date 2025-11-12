Maxi Doge (MAXI) Tokenomics
Maxi Doge (MAXI) Information
Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fuelled token that personifies ultimate strength and the grind of the bull market. Think: a body-building Doge pumping 1000x leverage trades while necking cans of caffeine. $MAXI isn't merely a coin; it's a lifestyle rooted in green candles, gym reps and relentless hustle. By holding $MAXI, degens align themselves with the "never skip leg-day, never skip apump" mentality - an ethos designed to dominate charts and outperform even the original DOGE.
Problem: Retail traders crave outsized returns but lack the brute conviction - and capital - of whales.
Solution: Maxi Doge embodies sheer willpower: lift, trade, repeat. The $MAXI community channels that energy, sharing leveraged strategies, competitions and meme-driven camaraderie to unlock maximal gains together.
This paper sets out the project vision, roadmap, tokenomics, technicals, and risks.
Maxi Doge (MAXI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Maxi Doge (MAXI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAXI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAXI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
