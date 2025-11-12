Mars is the next humanity's big leap for further civilization. Lead by Elon Musk and SpaceX.

Why go to the moon, when you can go to mars? To the Mars and Beyond!

THE FUTURE of Space TravelSpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket combine to form a reusable transportation system capable of refueling both in orbit and on Mars itself, using Mars’ natural H2O and CO2 resources. This sustainable model makes interplanetary travel more viable, bringing humanity closer to achieving the dream of becoming a multiplanetary species.