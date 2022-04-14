Mad Meerkat Optimizer (MMO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mad Meerkat Optimizer (MMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mad Meerkat Optimizer (MMO) Information MMFinance is the 2nd Generation & the 1st AMM & DEX on Cronos Chain that offers fee rebates via trade mining and protocol owned liquidity!

Mad Meerkat Optimizer (MMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mad Meerkat Optimizer (MMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 90.64K Total Supply: $ 4.82M Circulating Supply: $ 4.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 91.03K All-Time High: $ 17.41 All-Time Low: $ 0.00964444 Current Price: $ 0.01887294

Mad Meerkat Optimizer (MMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mad Meerkat Optimizer (MMO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

