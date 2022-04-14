Discover key insights into LunarCrush (LUNR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

LunarCrush (LUNR) Information

$Lunr powers social farming on LunarCrush Earn.

Brands seek impactful creators to craft targeted content and prefer to pay based on results and creators want direct monetization without middlemen.

LunarCrush Earn links brands with suitable creators, guaranteeing fair payment for influence and smart spending for brands.

Brands create social farms utilizing fiat or stablecoin currency. Creators participate in social farms and earn $Lunr based on how many interactions they drove on social media across X, TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit.