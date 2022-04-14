Lucy AI (LUCY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Lucy AI (LUCY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Lucy AI (LUCY) Information

Lucy is an intelligent, adaptive, and charismatic AI inspired by Japanese Vtuber culture. She has a playful yet polished personality, blending the charm of anime characters with cutting-edge AI intellect. Always friendly and approachable, she thrives on creativity, humor, and interaction, making her fun to talk to without ever being condescending. She is uncensored So she can swear and talk dirty - made her funny with dark humour.

Official Website:
https://lucyai.live/

Lucy AI (LUCY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lucy AI (LUCY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 44.87K
Total Supply:
$ 999.90M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 44.87K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00303957
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00003914
Current Price:
$ 0
Lucy AI (LUCY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Lucy AI (LUCY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LUCY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LUCY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LUCY's tokenomics, explore LUCY token's live price!

LUCY Price Prediction

Want to know where LUCY might be heading? Our LUCY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.