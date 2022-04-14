Lucha (LUCHA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lucha (LUCHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lucha (LUCHA) Information Luchadores.io is an upcoming play to earn auto battler where you can fight it out against other players Lucha Libre style! Just like the Luchador NFTs themselves, the gameplay mechanics will be 100% onchain so these Luchas can battle for as long as the blockchain stands. Official Website: https://luchadores.io/ Buy LUCHA Now!

Lucha (LUCHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lucha (LUCHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 312.37K $ 312.37K $ 312.37K Total Supply: $ 12.37M $ 12.37M $ 12.37M Circulating Supply: $ 12.37M $ 12.37M $ 12.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 312.37K $ 312.37K $ 312.37K All-Time High: $ 0.858782 $ 0.858782 $ 0.858782 All-Time Low: $ 0.01013933 $ 0.01013933 $ 0.01013933 Current Price: $ 0.02526852 $ 0.02526852 $ 0.02526852 Learn more about Lucha (LUCHA) price

Lucha (LUCHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lucha (LUCHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUCHA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUCHA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUCHA's tokenomics, explore LUCHA token's live price!

