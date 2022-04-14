Luce Dog (SANTINO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Luce Dog (SANTINO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Luce Dog (SANTINO) Information

Luce Dog is an innovative meme token that combines the fun and excitement of meme culture with the potential for community-driven growth in the cryptocurrency space. Designed to engage and entertain, Luce Dog aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where holders can participate in unique events, rewards, and social initiatives. With a focus on building a strong community, Luce Dog leverages the power of memes to spread awareness and drive adoption, making it not just a token, but a movement.

Official Website: https://lucedog.com/
Whitepaper: https://lucedog.com/

Luce Dog (SANTINO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 22.23K
Total Supply: $ 999.79M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.79M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.23K
All-Time High: $ 0.00454277
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Luce Dog (SANTINO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Luce Dog (SANTINO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SANTINO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SANTINO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SANTINO's tokenomics, explore SANTINO token's live price!

