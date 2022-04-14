LoungeM (LZM) Tokenomics
The Milk Alliance Project has two tokens: the platform main currency Milk Coin (MLK) and the membership token LoungeM (LZM). MiL.k is a blockchain-based platform that integrates points from various services. MLK is used as a base currency for point exchange in the blockchain-based point integration platform Milk App. Users can integrate their unused points with MiL.k app and exchange to MLK for convert to mobile voucher or exchange to the other partner's points. Through the Milk platform, users can enjoy high utilization value of their points with discount benefits, and partners will get customer satisfaction and new user acquisition effects. As a result, Milk has expanded its partnership with the top-tier local platforms within two and a half years after its launch and has acquired over 1.3 million users. LoungeM(LZM) is the "Membership token" that is the center of MiL.k's premium membership program. LZM is used to assign of membership grade assessments, and benefits based on grade of membership in MiL.k app. The membership token allows MiL.k users to have access to exclusive benefits and services, and the more tokens they hold, will assign higher grade of membership and the more benefits will receive.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LZM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LZM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
LZM Price Prediction
Want to know where LZM might be heading? Our LZM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
