Born from the whimsical wizard posting vibes found across internet culture, $LORE is a memecoin that turns community creativity into an enchanting journey. It leverages cutting-edge AI to conjure its signature fantasy art style- evoking wizards, quests, and ancient scrolls- while immersing holders in a shared, evolving mythos. Beyond its aesthetic magic, $LORE thrives in a digital zeitgeist, resonating with the lexicon of modern meme culture. Its presence spans platforms weaving itself into the language and imagination of a generation. $LORE is not merely a token but a movement- an artifact of collaboration, storytelling, and timeless intrigue. Official Website: https://www.loresolana.org/

Lore (LORE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lore (LORE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.87K Total Supply: $ 998.91M Circulating Supply: $ 998.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.87K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Lore (LORE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lore (LORE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LORE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LORE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

