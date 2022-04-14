LORE AI (LORE) Tokenomics
LORE fills the critical gap in the Solana memecoin ecosystem—serving as the essential bridge between PumpFun graduation and moonshot potential.
When tokens earn PumpFun's "seal of approval," they face their greatest challenge: navigating the volatile market without the automatic visibility of launch platforms. While pre-graduation tokens benefit from extensive "free marketing" through DEX interfaces, Telegram bots, and trading communities, this promotional ecosystem often goes quiet after graduation.
LORE answers the question every holder asks: "We've graduated... what now?"
LORE AI (LORE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LORE AI (LORE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LORE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LORE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
