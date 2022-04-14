LooPIN Network (LOOPIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LooPIN Network (LOOPIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LooPIN Network (LOOPIN) Information Addressing the core challenges of coordination, pricing, and liquidity in decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), the PinFi protocol introduces a distinctive dynamic pricing mechanism. It enables providers to allocate excess computing resources to a “dissipative” PinFi liquidity pool, distinct from traditional DeFi liquidity pools, ensuring seamless access for clients at equitable, market-based prices. This approach significantly reduces the costs of accessing computing power, potentially to as low as 1% compared to existing services, while simultaneously enhancing security and dependability. The PinFi protocol is poised to transform the dynamics of supply and demand in computing power networks, setting a new standard for efficiency and accessibility. PinFi, the groundbreaking Physical Infrastructure Finance protocol that's revolutionizing the way we access and distribute computing resources. In an era where AI computing power is as essential as electricity, PinFi stands at the forefront of the digital revolution, introducing a novel approach to pooling, distributing, and financing computing resources across networks. This not only makes such resources more accessible and affordable but also ensures a more efficient and equitable distribution of computing power. Official Website: https://www.loopin.network/ Whitepaper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2406.09422 Buy LOOPIN Now!

LooPIN Network (LOOPIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LooPIN Network (LOOPIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.16M $ 18.16M $ 18.16M Total Supply: $ 40.49M $ 40.49M $ 40.49M Circulating Supply: $ 34.37M $ 34.37M $ 34.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.40M $ 21.40M $ 21.40M All-Time High: $ 3.72 $ 3.72 $ 3.72 All-Time Low: $ 0.150598 $ 0.150598 $ 0.150598 Current Price: $ 0.52849 $ 0.52849 $ 0.52849 Learn more about LooPIN Network (LOOPIN) price

LooPIN Network (LOOPIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LooPIN Network (LOOPIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOOPIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOOPIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOOPIN's tokenomics, explore LOOPIN token's live price!

