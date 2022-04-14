Looking Up (UP) Tokenomics
"Looking up" is a famous meme depicted by Williem Dafoe, it features a scene where he looks up to the sky with a sort of scared look on his face. The meme hits home with many people as it is a gesture we all can relate to in some way. The team has dedicated their work for the meme towards relevant events with customized memes for individuals to keep the meme spicy and relevant. As an older meme, the team and the coin are here to forever seal its relevance and fame in the blockchain.
Understanding the tokenomics of Looking Up (UP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
