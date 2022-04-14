Lokr (LKR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lokr (LKR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lokr (LKR) Information HIGHLY CUSTOMISABLE ESCROW FOR TOKEN ECONOMIES Lokr is restoring trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service." Official Website: https://www.lokr.io/ Buy LKR Now!

Market Cap: $ 46.71K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 38.07M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 122.71K
All-Time High: $ 1.79
All-Time Low: $ 0.00025704
Current Price: $ 0.00122707

Lokr (LKR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lokr (LKR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LKR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LKR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LKR's tokenomics, explore LKR token's live price!

