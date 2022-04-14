Loaf Token (LOAF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Loaf Token (LOAF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Loaf Token (LOAF) Information We're a meme coin project that is working on a click-to-earn game at the moment. The concept is "A DIGITAL REPRESENTATION oF A CAT THAT DOVBLES AS A LOAF OF BREAD." Hopefully to hype up the community and get the followers to engage with the game. Official Website: https://loaftoken.com/ Buy LOAF Now!

Loaf Token (LOAF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Loaf Token (LOAF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.65M $ 5.65M $ 5.65M All-Time High: $ 0.02813947 $ 0.02813947 $ 0.02813947 All-Time Low: $ 0.00547448 $ 0.00547448 $ 0.00547448 Current Price: $ 0.01136794 $ 0.01136794 $ 0.01136794 Learn more about Loaf Token (LOAF) price

Loaf Token (LOAF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Loaf Token (LOAF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOAF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOAF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOAF's tokenomics, explore LOAF token's live price!

