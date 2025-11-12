$LNKD is the fuel of the InterLink ecosystem on BSC, powering rewards, liquidity, and growth. Holders earn automatic USDT rewards with every transaction, while volume drives constant buy pressure into $INTL — the utility token used for payments, metaverse, and gaming across InterLink. Launched with 10 LP pairs and expanding to 50+, $LNKD strengthens the treasury, fuels The Vault, and sustains a self-feeding loop built for rewards, scalability, and long-term ecosystem dominance.