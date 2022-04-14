Lion DAO (ROAR) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Lion DAO is a DAO built on the Terra blockcahin Using the DAO creation tool Enterprise.Money
What makes your project unique? We are the largest community DAO on Terra
History of your project. Lion DAO was created alongside the launch of Enterprise.Money on 30th March. Lion DAO was created by RyanLion a well known crypto "influencer" with over 30K followers on Twitter with the mission of showing the power of Enterprise.Money, the protocols & tools available on Terra & the interoperability of Cosmos SDK & IBC.
What’s next for your project? The DAO will continue it's journey across the Cosmos. The token has already been bridged to 5 other Cosmos blockchains including Osmosis, Kujira, Juno, Injective, White Whale & HUAHUA
What can your token be used for? The token is the governance token of Lion DAO. It can be staked for governance decision making within the DAO including decisions over treasury management, DAO configuration & earn staking rewards.
Lion DAO (ROAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lion DAO (ROAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ROAR's tokenomics, explore ROAR token's live price!
