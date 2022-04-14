Lemon (LEMON) Tokenomics
Lemon (LEMON) Information
The Lemon Project is dedicated to establishing a solid foundation and positive reputation for the Sui meme ecosystem. Our mission is to create a safe and engaging environment for meme projects, fostering trust and innovation within the community.
Our ultimate goal is to position the Sui ecosystem as a leading destination for crypto enthusiasts, attracting users and developers from Solana and other layer-1 ecosystems. By doing so, we aim to drive adoption and expand the reach of Sui while promoting a vibrant and interconnected blockchain landscape.
In addition, we are excited to share that we are working on a SuiPlay console game, which will integrate Lemon tokens to provide real utility and an engaging experience for users. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering value and long-term growth for the Sui ecosystem.
Lemon (LEMON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lemon (LEMON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Lemon (LEMON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lemon (LEMON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LEMON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LEMON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LEMON's tokenomics, explore LEMON token's live price!
LEMON Price Prediction
Want to know where LEMON might be heading? Our LEMON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.