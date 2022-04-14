LegendX (LGNDX) Tokenomics
LegendX (LGNDX) Information
$LGNDX is a versatile ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and serves as the heart of the Titan Legends ecosystem. Its fundamental purpose is to provide a liquid solution to the Titan Legends NFT collection through the project's innovative two-way escrow swap contract called "The Battlefield".
The total supply of $LGNDX is 2,888,888,888 which is capped, deflationary, and non-mintable.
$LGNDX has no transaction tax associated with trading it on decentralized exchanges. Users can freely exchange $LGNDX tokens on Uniswap, without additional expenses, allowing for seamless and cost-effective transactions.
$LGNDX is designed to be deflationary through users interacting with the two-way escrow contract. 3% of $LGNDX from both Bounty Claims and Ransom Payments is burned forever.
LegendX (LGNDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LegendX (LGNDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LegendX (LGNDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LegendX (LGNDX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LGNDX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LGNDX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LGNDX's tokenomics, explore LGNDX token's live price!
LGNDX Price Prediction
Want to know where LGNDX might be heading? Our LGNDX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.