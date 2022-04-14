LaunchTokenBot (CAPO) Information

Capo is a token launcher bot on X. It deploys tokens on Beliefs.social on Base blockchain. Beliefs has the most flexible and sophisticated features to launch and grow tokens. Max buys, no snipers, tipping infrastructure, airdrop to wallets and social profiles, radio to chat with the community, and much more.

Capo as an AI bot will evolve and we want to explore building an AI agent around the persona that will perform actions onchain and entertain users.