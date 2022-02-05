Kylacoin (KCN) Tokenomics
Kylacoin (KCN) Information
What is Kylacoin Kylacoin is a layer 1 blockchain ecosystem with a store of value that promotes scalability and interoperability.
What makes Kylacoin unique? Kylacoin promotes scalability and interoperability with a block time of 60 seconds, guaranteeing transactions, and the most secure hash algorithm, SHA3d. Kylacoin was started with a fair launch, no premine, and no ICO.
History of your project. The development of Kylacoin started in December 2021, and the chain started working on February 5, 2022. Right after that, we announced the project on Bitcointalk.
What’s next for your project? We're going to develop lite wallets for mobile and other platforms, and we're going to develop a token system on the chain with the help of a strong scripting language.
Kylacoin (KCN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kylacoin (KCN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kylacoin (KCN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kylacoin (KCN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KCN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KCN's tokenomics, explore KCN token's live price!
KCN Price Prediction
Want to know where KCN might be heading? Our KCN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.