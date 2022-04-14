KWEEN (KWEEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KWEEN (KWEEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KWEEN (KWEEN) Information Do Kwon’s consciousness has been uploaded into a 300 IQ superintelligent AI. With zero biological limitations, it now operates with lightning-fast decision-making, infinite processing power, and zero emotional bias. Tasked with re-building a $100B market cap, this AI is poised to revolutionize everything. Welcome to $KWEEN—a quantum leap into a future where digital consciousness and unparalleled intelligence converge. Official Website: http://www.dokween.com/ Buy KWEEN Now!

KWEEN (KWEEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 4.02M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.02M
All-Time High: $ 0.064647
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00402148

KWEEN (KWEEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KWEEN (KWEEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KWEEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KWEEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KWEEN's tokenomics, explore KWEEN token's live price!

