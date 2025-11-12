Kome Chan (KOME) Tokenomics
Kome Chan (KOME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kome Chan (KOME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kome Chan (KOME) Information
🌸 Introducing $KOME (Kome Chan) - The Heart of Japanese Social Culture! 🌸
Say hello to Kome Chan, the adorable and beloved Japanese social dog who’s capturing hearts worldwide! 🐶 $KOME is more than just a memecoin; it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and community, inspired by the charming life of Kome Chan, a true icon of joy and companionship.
🐾 Who is Kome Chan? Kome Chan is a lovable Japanese dog with a vibrant social presence, bringing smiles to everyone who crosses paths with this furry friend. Known for a playful spirit and heartwarming antics, Kome Chan represents the essence of loyalty and happiness—values we aim to embody in the $KOME community.
🎶 A Musical Journey with Kome Chan What makes Kome Chan even more special is the story behind the pup! Kome Chan’s owner, a talented female musician, has poured her love for her furry companion into beautiful music. With numerous songs inspired by Kome Chan’s adventures and charm, this creative bond adds a unique layer to the $KOME project, blending art and cryptocurrency in a way that resonates with fans of music and memes alike.
Kome Chan (KOME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kome Chan (KOME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KOME's tokenomics, explore KOME token's live price!
KOME Price Prediction
Want to know where KOME might be heading? Our KOME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for