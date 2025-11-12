Ж - also known as the Kitty Kult - is a decentralized, community-driven, and community-owned art project. It focuses on meme, cat, and crypto cultures. It uses AI support. The project is powered by the $KULT token, and is governed by $KULT holders.

Ж is building Mewtopia, a fictional universe inspired by cats, memes and crypto. Kult plays a central role as the chaotic good leader of the Kitty Kult.

Mewtopia uses community applications, including Kultify and Kultify AI. Kultify is an X monitoring tool. It tracks and rewards community engagement, such as posting or reposting about the project. Kultify AI is a generative AI Telegram app (that could also work on web and Discord), that generates image content featuring the Kult character in the Mewtopia world.