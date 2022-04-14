Kill Zero (K0) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kill Zero (K0), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kill Zero (K0) Information Kill Zero is a meme token dedicated to the mission of eliminating zeros. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain and was created by a developer who is fed up with rug pulls, pump and dump schemes, and honeypots. The intention is to create a level playing field for all investors. Kill Zero is minted in a fair manner, and the founder, an experienced BSC developer, has a proven track record with projects that have reached more than 2000x returns. You can check their history on their Twitter account. Official Website: https://kill0.app Buy K0 Now!

Kill Zero (K0) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kill Zero (K0), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 219.63K $ 219.63K $ 219.63K Total Supply: $ 7.64B $ 7.64B $ 7.64B Circulating Supply: $ 7.64B $ 7.64B $ 7.64B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 219.63K $ 219.63K $ 219.63K All-Time High: $ 0.0005609 $ 0.0005609 $ 0.0005609 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002565 $ 0.00002565 $ 0.00002565 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Kill Zero (K0) price

Kill Zero (K0) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kill Zero (K0) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of K0 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many K0 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand K0's tokenomics, explore K0 token's live price!

K0 Price Prediction Want to know where K0 might be heading? Our K0 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

