The $KIKI project is a unique blend of meme culture, artificial intelligence, and digital IP, built on the Solana blockchain. It transforms KIKI, a globally recognized Giphy IP with over 11 billion views, into a next-generation AI-driven meme coin. The purpose of the project is to establish $KIKI as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and innovation in the Web3 space. $KIKI serves as the first AI-powered digital IP capable of autonomously evolving its narrative and generating content through generative AI. It is designed to drive engagement and community participation through its AI Agent, which empowers users to create and interact with memes, stories, and digital assets in a novel way. Backed by the world’s largest meme community ($SHIB ecosystem) and prominent Web3 backers, $KIKI combines strong community-driven narratives, cutting-edge AI technology, and the global appeal of meme culture to redefine the future of the meme economy. The project also features permanently locked liquidity and an immutable smart contract for enhanced stability and security, ensuring long-term sustainability.