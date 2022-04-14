Kick (KICK) Tokenomics
Kick (KICK) Information
Kick Ecosystem describes itself as a set of synergistically interacting fintech tools that form a “one-stop-shop” for every user from all over the world. These transformative tools cover all financial needs. KickToken acts as a central currency, which resides on the Ethereum platform.
Kick Ecosystem offers a productive approach to cryptocurrency investors by identifying the needs of the modern world. The ecosystem comprises an exchange (KickEX.com), a referral program KickRef (ref.kickex.com), a white label token sale solution (KickDesk), STO listing and trading, a unified login system (KickID), a multicurrency wallet (KickWallet), a crypto payment gateway (KickPay), ad network integration (KickCPA), a mobile app (KickMobile), a messaging service (KickMessenger), a crypto markets research institute KickAcademy (academy.kickex.com) and exchange-pricing solutions (AICO and IECO).
For more information on the token and ecosystem please visit KickEX.com and ref.kickex.com
Kick (KICK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kick (KICK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kick (KICK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kick (KICK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KICK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KICK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
