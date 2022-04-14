Kepler (AVIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kepler (AVIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AVIA is the native token of an innovative project developed by Kepler, a company specializing in the aeronautics sector. This project aims to modernize and optimize the value chains of the aerospace industry through blockchain-based solutions. AVIA is designed to facilitate transactions, enhance traceability, and improve operational efficiency within this ecosystem. Leveraging decentralized technologies, the project seeks to provide greater transparency and improved connectivity for stakeholders in the aeronautics industry. Official Website: https://www.keplerdigitals.io/ Whitepaper: https://kepler-digitals.gitbook.io/kepler-digitals-white-paper

Kepler (AVIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kepler (AVIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.18M $ 5.18M $ 5.18M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 99.61M $ 99.61M $ 99.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.20M $ 5.20M $ 5.20M All-Time High: $ 0.353967 $ 0.353967 $ 0.353967 All-Time Low: $ 0.03901203 $ 0.03901203 $ 0.03901203 Current Price: $ 0.051947 $ 0.051947 $ 0.051947 Learn more about Kepler (AVIA) price

Kepler (AVIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kepler (AVIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVIA's tokenomics, explore AVIA token's live price!

