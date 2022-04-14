Ken (KEN) Tokenomics
Ken (KEN) Information
Meet Ken Coin, the cryptocurrency that is set to revolutionize the digital finance world. Ken Coin is inspired by Ken, the first DOGE of Atsuko Sato, and the older brother of the famous Kabosu and Neiro. With Ken Coin, we honor the legacy of Ken, the original Shiba Inu that paved the way for the iconic Dogecoin.
Ken Coin aims to bring the same community spirit and innovation that Dogecoin brought to the crypto space, but with enhanced features and a stronger focus on utility. Join us in celebrating Ken's legacy by being part of the Ken Coin community. Experience the future of cryptocurrency with Ken Coin, where nostalgia meets cutting-edge technology. Get ready to embark on an exciting journey with Ken Coin and be a part of something truly special.
Ken (KEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ken (KEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ken (KEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ken (KEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KEN's tokenomics, explore KEN token's live price!
KEN Price Prediction
Want to know where KEN might be heading? Our KEN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.