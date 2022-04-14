Keefer Bunny (KFR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Keefer Bunny (KFR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Keefer Bunny (KFR) Information Keefer Bunny is a community of cannabis enthusiasts and crypto lovers who are passionate about memecoins and the exciting world of $KFR! 🌿💸 With 4/20 falling on Easter this year, we’re ready to make this celebration unforgettable!We’ve built a reward system that benefits the top 50 holders through LP rewards on Meteora, and we’re always giving back with epic giveaways from our wallet, which holds Easter eggs full of surprises. 🥚 Official Website: https://keeferbunny420.carrd.co/ Buy KFR Now!

Keefer Bunny (KFR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Keefer Bunny (KFR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 406.37K $ 406.37K $ 406.37K Total Supply: $ 930.98M $ 930.98M $ 930.98M Circulating Supply: $ 930.98M $ 930.98M $ 930.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 406.37K $ 406.37K $ 406.37K All-Time High: $ 0.00192059 $ 0.00192059 $ 0.00192059 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00043654 $ 0.00043654 $ 0.00043654 Learn more about Keefer Bunny (KFR) price

Keefer Bunny (KFR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Keefer Bunny (KFR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KFR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KFR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KFR's tokenomics, explore KFR token's live price!

KFR Price Prediction Want to know where KFR might be heading? Our KFR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

