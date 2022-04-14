KDR (KDR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KDR (KDR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KDR (KDR) Information Kaidro: Clan Battles" offers a unique gameplay experience by seamlessly blending elements from ARPG, MOBA, and Platforming genres, emphasizing three core pillars.The customization feature empowers players to personalize Pilots, Mechs, Weapons, Mech Abilities, Spirit Guardians, and Astral Abilities. KDR, is the primary in-game currency and integrates with NFTs for asset ownership. Demand is driven by its dual functionality, creating a vibrant virtual economy. Scarcity is enhanced through limited NFT releases and fixed token supply. The Play-to-Earn model rewards users, fostering engagement and retention within the gaming community. Official Website: https://kaidro.com/

KDR (KDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KDR (KDR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 160.47K $ 160.47K $ 160.47K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 15.10M $ 15.10M $ 15.10M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M All-Time High: $ 0.389192 $ 0.389192 $ 0.389192 All-Time Low: $ 0.00669518 $ 0.00669518 $ 0.00669518 Current Price: $ 0.0106112 $ 0.0106112 $ 0.0106112 Learn more about KDR (KDR) price

KDR (KDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KDR (KDR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KDR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KDR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KDR's tokenomics, explore KDR token's live price!

KDR Price Prediction Want to know where KDR might be heading? Our KDR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

