KAP Games (KAP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into KAP Games (KAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
KAP Games (KAP) Information

What is the KAP Games?

KAP Games is a web3 gaming publisher, studio, and distributor specializing in browser and mobile-native experiences. Utilizing emerging technologies to unlock the next generation of gaming, KAP curates gaming ecosystems where diverse games, innovative projects, and vibrant communities collide. 

Play 100+ web3 games for free & earn NFTs while you do it at www.kap.gg

KAP Games Highlights:

  • 100+ listed games on www.kap.gg

  • KAP Studios' massively multiplayer pirate adventure game launching Q4 2023, www.capnco.gg 

  • KAP Co-grants is a multi-chain industry-wide initiative working with all major gaming chains to accelerate web3 development for web2 studios

  • Support and investment from Solana, Polygon, NEAR, Algorand, YGG and other key web3 gaming leaders KAP Token Utility:

  • Currency for all of KAP Studios' first-party games

  • Most in-app purchases can be bought using $KAP at a 10% discount

  • Smart contract governance of key treasury and staking contracts

  • Liquidity staking at www.staking.kap.gg​​​​​​​

Official Website:
https://kap.gg/

KAP Games (KAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for KAP Games (KAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 107.54K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 127.13M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 845.93K
All-Time High:
$ 0.448679
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00084593
KAP Games (KAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of KAP Games (KAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KAP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KAP's tokenomics, explore KAP token's live price!

KAP Price Prediction

Want to know where KAP might be heading? Our KAP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.