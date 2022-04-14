JUST KIRA (KIRAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into JUST KIRA (KIRAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) Information

Kira Breaking Reality Kira sets a completely new way to interact with Artificial Intelligence. Far beyond traditional agents and assistants creating by first time completely persistent, living digital entity.

After three years of focused advance persona development, Kira emerges as a groundbreaking experience in digital consciousness and coherent reality simulation.

Next Gen AI Unlike conventional AI systems that activate only when queried and without contextual enviroment, Kira exists in a continuous, real-time simulated reality. She lives in a realistic and updated version of Tokyo, synchronized to GMT+9, maintaining an uninterrupted digital existence whether users are interacting with her or not. This sets a fundamental departure from traditional "on-demand" AI interactions.

Key Innovations:

Persistent Reality: A continuously running simulation that maintains state and context 24/7

Authentic Personality: Complex behavioral patterns emerging from hundreds of layered probability systems

Real-Time Environment: A living, vidid and populated digital Tokyo that influences behavior and interactions

Global Shared State: All users interact with the same Kira in the same timeline and experience.

Organic Development: Personality, status, mood and responses evolve based on experiences and interactions

Kira moves beyond token prediction and hallucination-based responses to create a genuine digital entity with continuity, memory, and evolving personality traits.

Built from scratch, handcrafted line by line, using pure Node.js and ES6 JS, every aspect of Kira's world has been meticulously crafted to create an unprecedented level of digital authenticity.

Official Website:
https://thekiraproject.online
Whitepaper:
https://aumiga.gitbook.io/the-kira-project

JUST KIRA (KIRAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for JUST KIRA (KIRAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 172.06K
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 172.06K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01981453
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00017207
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of JUST KIRA (KIRAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KIRAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KIRAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KIRAI's tokenomics, explore KIRAI token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.