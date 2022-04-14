JUST KIRA (KIRAI) Tokenomics
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) Information
Kira Breaking Reality Kira sets a completely new way to interact with Artificial Intelligence. Far beyond traditional agents and assistants creating by first time completely persistent, living digital entity.
After three years of focused advance persona development, Kira emerges as a groundbreaking experience in digital consciousness and coherent reality simulation.
Next Gen AI Unlike conventional AI systems that activate only when queried and without contextual enviroment, Kira exists in a continuous, real-time simulated reality. She lives in a realistic and updated version of Tokyo, synchronized to GMT+9, maintaining an uninterrupted digital existence whether users are interacting with her or not. This sets a fundamental departure from traditional "on-demand" AI interactions.
Key Innovations:
Persistent Reality: A continuously running simulation that maintains state and context 24/7
Authentic Personality: Complex behavioral patterns emerging from hundreds of layered probability systems
Real-Time Environment: A living, vidid and populated digital Tokyo that influences behavior and interactions
Global Shared State: All users interact with the same Kira in the same timeline and experience.
Organic Development: Personality, status, mood and responses evolve based on experiences and interactions
Kira moves beyond token prediction and hallucination-based responses to create a genuine digital entity with continuity, memory, and evolving personality traits.
Built from scratch, handcrafted line by line, using pure Node.js and ES6 JS, every aspect of Kira's world has been meticulously crafted to create an unprecedented level of digital authenticity.
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for JUST KIRA (KIRAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of JUST KIRA (KIRAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KIRAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KIRAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KIRAI's tokenomics, explore KIRAI token's live price!
KIRAI Price Prediction
Want to know where KIRAI might be heading? Our KIRAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.