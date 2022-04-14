Juris Protocol (JURIS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Juris Protocol (JURIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Juris Protocol (JURIS) Information Juris Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform operating within the Terra Classic ecosystem. It aims to revitalize and expand the utility of Terra Classic by introducing lending and borrowing markets. Juris Protocol focuses on creating transparent, secure, and user-friendly DeFi services, leveraging the existing infrastructure of Terra Classic to offer new opportunities for lending, borrowing, and yield generation. The protocol is designed to enhance the ecosystem's resilience and functionality by providing real-world use cases and fostering trust through KYC verification and on-chain transparency measures for its team and treasury wallets. Juris Protocol's operations are underpinned by smart contracts audited for security, ensuring a solid foundation for its DeFi offerings within the Terra Classic network. Official Website: https://jurisprotocol.com/ Whitepaper: https://juris-protocol.gitbook.io/juris-protocol

Juris Protocol (JURIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Juris Protocol (JURIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.02M $ 4.02M $ 4.02M Total Supply: $ 999.47B $ 999.47B $ 999.47B Circulating Supply: $ 385.37B $ 385.37B $ 385.37B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.44M $ 10.44M $ 10.44M All-Time High: $ 0.00001314 $ 0.00001314 $ 0.00001314 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000269 $ 0.00000269 $ 0.00000269 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Juris Protocol (JURIS) price

Juris Protocol (JURIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Juris Protocol (JURIS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JURIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JURIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JURIS's tokenomics, explore JURIS token's live price!

