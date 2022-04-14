Jiffpom (JIFF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jiffpom (JIFF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jiffpom (JIFF) Information Jiffpom is a world-famous Pomeranian dog and social media sensation, known for his adorable fluffy appearance, playful personality, and incredible tricks. With millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Jiffpom captivates audiences with his charming poses, stylish outfits, and endearing videos. Recognized by Guinness World Records for his speed and agility, he’s not just a cute face but also a talented performer, making him a beloved figure in pop culture and among pet lovers worldwide. Official Website: https://jiffpom.meme/ Buy JIFF Now!

Jiffpom (JIFF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jiffpom (JIFF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.80K $ 34.80K $ 34.80K Total Supply: $ 99.42M $ 99.42M $ 99.42M Circulating Supply: $ 99.42M $ 99.42M $ 99.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.80K $ 34.80K $ 34.80K All-Time High: $ 0.101729 $ 0.101729 $ 0.101729 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00035059 $ 0.00035059 $ 0.00035059 Learn more about Jiffpom (JIFF) price

Jiffpom (JIFF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jiffpom (JIFF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JIFF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JIFF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JIFF's tokenomics, explore JIFF token's live price!

JIFF Price Prediction Want to know where JIFF might be heading? Our JIFF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JIFF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!