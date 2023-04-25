Jesus Coin (JESUS) Tokenomics
Jesus Coin (JESUS) Information
What is Jesus Coin?
Jesus Coin was launched to transform the memecoin market with a unique narrative as the only cryptocurrency that encourages generosity.
Jesus Coin is building a native transaction network on top of Ethereum to power decentralized, charitable, applications and organizations.
What makes your project unique?
Jesus Coin is an ERC-20 that revolutionizes generosity through open-source smart contracts and opens the door for decentralized governance within charitable organizations.
History of your project. Jesus Coin was conceived by Maker Lee, after seeing a need for innovation within the non-profit world. On April 25, 2023, $JESUS conducted a fundraising sale and was the number one trending coin on PinkSale.finance (a presale platform.) Within 24 hours, Jesus Coin attracted over 600 holders who contributed to over $2m in trading volume on UniSwap.
What’s next for your project?
Jesus Coin is building a decentralized app to facilitate charitable giving throughout non-profit organizations and is actively looking for new partnerships in the web2 and web3 ecosystems.
What can your token be used for?
Jesus Coin (JESUS) can be used as a currency and as governance within the Jesus Coin network. Because the supply of JESUS is set at 777 trillion, JESUS can also be used as a store of value.
Jesus Coin (JESUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jesus Coin (JESUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Jesus Coin (JESUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Jesus Coin (JESUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JESUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JESUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand JESUS's tokenomics, explore JESUS token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.