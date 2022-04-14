Jellification (JELLY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jellification (JELLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jellification (JELLY) Information Jellification is a fun and colorful project built on the Solana blockchain. Each icon shows a unique character or symbol that represents a part of our creative world. The soft, jelly-like design makes the visuals playful and eye-catching. We want to bring a light and friendly feeling to Web3. Every logo is carefully designed to match our smooth and fun style. This project is easy to join and made for everyone. Let’s make crypto more fun together with Jellification! Official Website: https://jellification.com Buy JELLY Now!

Jellification (JELLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jellification (JELLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.27K $ 6.27K $ 6.27K Total Supply: $ 999.26M $ 999.26M $ 999.26M Circulating Supply: $ 999.26M $ 999.26M $ 999.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.27K $ 6.27K $ 6.27K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Jellification (JELLY) price

Jellification (JELLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jellification (JELLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JELLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JELLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JELLY's tokenomics, explore JELLY token's live price!

