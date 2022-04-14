Internosaur ($INTERN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Internosaur ($INTERN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Internosaur ($INTERN) Information The Meme Token Revolution Internosaur is an innovative meme token that blends humor and community spirit within the cryptocurrency space. Designed to engage and entertain, Internosaur leverages the power of memes to create a fun and inclusive ecosystem. With a dedicated community and a focus on creative marketing, this token aims to capture the essence of internet culture while providing unique investment opportunities. Join us as we ride the wave of memes and transform the crypto landscape! Official Website: https://internosaur.com/ Whitepaper: https://internosaur.com/ Buy $INTERN Now!

Internosaur ($INTERN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Internosaur ($INTERN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 147.19K $ 147.19K $ 147.19K Total Supply: $ 921.77M $ 921.77M $ 921.77M Circulating Supply: $ 921.77M $ 921.77M $ 921.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 147.19K $ 147.19K $ 147.19K All-Time High: $ 0.0106355 $ 0.0106355 $ 0.0106355 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00015904 $ 0.00015904 $ 0.00015904 Learn more about Internosaur ($INTERN) price

Internosaur ($INTERN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Internosaur ($INTERN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $INTERN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $INTERN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $INTERN's tokenomics, explore $INTERN token's live price!

