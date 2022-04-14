IMPT (IMPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IMPT (IMPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IMPT (IMPT) Information IMPT connects users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects around the world with the purpose to reduce carbon emissions and help our planet. IMPT also engages thousands of the largest retail brands that allocate a specific percentage of sale margin for environmental projects. It is accumulated in users’ accounts in the form of IMPT tokens. The users accumulate these tokens till they reach the necessary amount of the carbon credit of their choice. As a result, users can continue with their normal shopping while helping the planet. Official Website: https://www.impt.io Buy IMPT Now!

IMPT (IMPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for IMPT (IMPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.95M $ 3.95M $ 3.95M Total Supply: $ 1.65B $ 1.65B $ 1.65B Circulating Supply: $ 1.21B $ 1.21B $ 1.21B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.38M $ 5.38M $ 5.38M All-Time High: $ 0.02042864 $ 0.02042864 $ 0.02042864 All-Time Low: $ 0.00150302 $ 0.00150302 $ 0.00150302 Current Price: $ 0.00326737 $ 0.00326737 $ 0.00326737 Learn more about IMPT (IMPT) price

IMPT (IMPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IMPT (IMPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IMPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IMPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IMPT's tokenomics, explore IMPT token's live price!

